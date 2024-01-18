Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will be warmer Thursday with mostly sunny skies but a cooldown is nigh again in northeastern New Mexico.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. along and east of the central mountains. 50-55 mph wind gusts are expected.

Then, by the evening, another front will cool down temperatures in eastern New Mexico as we go into Friday.

Otherwise, temperatures will be nice and continue to be warmer with sunny skies still.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

