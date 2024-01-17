Kira Miner: Mostly sunny Wednesday

We'll see a mix of conditions from north to south in our area. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mostly sunny skies will grace our area with some winds in the mountains and a rain and snow mix toward the north Wednesday.

Temperatures will be warmer in most places. Then, come Thursday, some Arctic air could move back into northeastern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: