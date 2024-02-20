Kira Miner: Nice Tuesday before windy Wednesday

We're going to see a nice Tuesday before a little more wind will kick up Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a nice Tuesday with above-average temperatures before a windy Wednesday kicks up our first fire weather watches of the year.

The fire weather watch will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west/southwest at around 25-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph, with low relative humidity.

For now, enjoy the calmer Tuesday. It will likely mirror the other days around Wednesday.

