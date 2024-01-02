Kira Miner: Nice Tuesday but storms lie ahead

We're looking at a couple of nice days before winter weather works its way into our area. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will be a nice day for much of us in New Mexico and southern Colorado but storms lie ahead later this week.

Some showers will come to the southern reaches of our area. Then, come Thursday and Friday, the chance for showers, including snow, kicks into high gear.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

