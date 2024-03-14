Kira Miner: Quiet conditions Thursday

Our unsettled weather continues Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Quiet conditions will be the story for much of Thursday but then some canyon winds will stir up as we head into Friday.

Friday will be an overcast day with rain and snow. We’ll see gusty winds as well.

Those winds are set to also be the story Thursday night. A high wind warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to midnight Saturday. Eastern winds, 30-45 mph, gusting to as high as 85 mph, are possible.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: