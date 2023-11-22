Kira Miner: Quiet, warmer weather expected through Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the latest forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Quiet and warmer weather is expected through Thanksgiving. Clouds will increase from west to east on Thanksgiving Day ahead of the next storm system expected to hit New Mexico Friday.

The storm will bring much colder temperatures along with snow to some parts of the state before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm back up to near normal early next week.

