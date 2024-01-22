Kira Miner: Rain and snow to taper off Monday

Temperatures are starting warmer than previous days as cloud cover persists but that should burn off as Monday goes on. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The rain, snow and clouds from overnight will start to taper off, leaving us with a still mostly cloudy but mild Monday.

Sunshine will show through to raise temperatures to the 40s and 50s. Then, for Tuesday, rain and mountain snow showers will rear its head.

Temperatures will remain mostly seasonable this week, as Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

