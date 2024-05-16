Kira Miner: Rainy Thursday ahead for much of New Mexico

A rainy Thursday lies ahead for many of us in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us woke up to rain showers and storms that will continue as Thursday goes on throughout New Mexico.

Scattered showers and storms will persist throughout the state. There could be some severe storms in southeastern New Mexico with large hail and damaging winds. Overall, we’ll see cooler high temperatures.

Friday will be nice, warm and sunny all over again.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has all the details in her full forecast above.

