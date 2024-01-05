Kira Miner: Relatively calm Friday before next storm arrives

We're going to see a calmer day before another storm system rolls in. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a relatively calm Friday once the fog lifts but that winter weather we saw is only a preview of what’s to come.

Roads may have been a little slick for your commute but it shouldn’t be an issue on your drive home. Temperatures will be cooler, especially in the northern mountains where some light snow may hit.

Then, come Saturday, the snow will become a little widespread and temperatures will cool down. That will preview what’s to come Sunday and Monday.

