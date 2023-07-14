Kira Miner: Scattered showers and hot temps Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The heat will continue Friday but some rain could fall and bring relief to parts of New Mexico to end the week.

Places like Roswell, Silver City and Socorro could see some rain. The National Weather Service has heat advisories in effect for several places in New Mexico again.

Triple-digit heat just won’t stop, so stay cool and hydrated. See Meteorologist Kira Miner’s full forecast in the video above.

