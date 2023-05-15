Kira Miner: Scattered showers and storms expected in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rounds of scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the week in New Mexico.

While most of the state will receive less than one inch over the entire week, slow-moving storms will be capable of producing flash flooding on burn scars.

Strong to severe storms are possible in the Eastern Plains on Wednesday and more widespread precipitation is possible later in the week in the northern mountains.

Click on the video above for the full forecast.

MORE: