Kira Miner: Seasonable sunshine Friday

We'll have some seasonable sunshine Friday after that winter storm. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All across our area, we’ll see some seasonable sunshine after the patchy fog lifts in some places after Friday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, possibly touching 60° in some spots.

The weekend looks great as temperatures will be right around seasonable. The sunshine will be bright so get out and enjoy!

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above when the next chance of precipitation will come.

MORE: