Kira Miner: Seasonal temperatures and breezy Wednesday

We'll see filtered sunshine and breezy conditions that'll create a higher fire risk in northeastern New Mexico on a mild Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a breezy Wednesday with seasonal and mild temperatures expected for pretty much everyone across New Mexico.

Winds will be highest in northeastern New Mexico, including Clayton and Raton. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning there between 12-7 p.m. Wednesday. 20-25 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity of 9-14% will create an elevated fire danger.

Farther south, Tucumcari, Clovis, Hobbs, Roswell and Carlsbad are all under a fire weather watch.

A chance of rain comes before the weekend. Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

