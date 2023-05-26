Kira Miner: Severe weather expected again for eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastern New Mexico just can’t catch a break as, if you’re living in the region, you can expect severe weather again Friday.

Hail, wind and intense thunder and lightning rolled through places such as Tucumcari. Heavy rain also moved through and caused flooding there.

That may be the same story Friday night too. The Storm Prediction Center is calling for a slight risk of severe storms and an enhanced risk in and around Hobbs.

Elsewhere, flooding concerns are top of mind near some of the burn scar areas.

We will watch out for all of that – and Meteorologist Kira Miner gives you an early forecast of what to expect in the video above. We also showed some of the pictures and videos we received of the storms.

STORM WATCH: