Kira Miner: Severe weather risk in the east, fire risk in the west

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Opposites attract Wednesday as eastern New Mexico will be at risk for severe weather while the west will have a heightened fire risk.

The Storm Prediction Center is calling for a “level 2 out of 5” risk in the eastern part of the state. That includes Clayton, Hobbs, Tucumcari, Clovis, Roswell and Carlsbad – all areas already hit by severe weather recently.

A chance of flooding is possible with the heavy rain that may come with these storms. That’s why a flood watch is in effect, beginning at noon, for places like Clayton, Tucumcari, Raton and Clovis.

A red flag warning is in effect for places like T or C, Silver City, Socorro and Albuquerque, beginning at noon. That’s because of winds possibly gusting to 35 mph and 8-13% relative humidity.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the full details in her full forecast in the video above.

