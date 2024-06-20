Kira Miner: Showers and storms likely again Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms were already developing Thursday morning in northern New Mexico but that won’t be the only area where those develop.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued flash flood warnings for parts of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Mora and San Miguel counties. That is in some of the burn scar areas.

There is an on-shore flow from Tropical Storm Alberto that is pushing some of those showers and storms in southern New Mexico. That will continue to fuel showers in the Ruidoso area where floods were happening Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool to the 80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: