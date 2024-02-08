Kira Miner: Snow and mixed precipitation possible Thursday

We're going to see more sun, less wind and cooler temperatures. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for mountainous areas, like around Chama and the Tusas Mountains where 3-8 inches of snow is possible.

The advisory goes from 5 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday. Interstate 40 in Arizona, near the New Mexico state line, is also in that advisory.

Places in and around the Four Corners may see mixed precipitation Thursday. Places like Red River, Taos and Angel Fire may also see a chance of some snow and precipitation.

Northeastern New Mexico will also be very breezy.

Elsewhere, we’re tracking a chance of some possible snow this weekend.

MORE: