Kira Miner: Snow and mixed precipitation Thursday

The snow will slowly roll out of our area Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snow and mixed precipitation will hit Thursday across northern and eastern New Mexico but will slowly move out.

The snow will end first in the west, then in the east. You’ll want to watch out for tricky travel in the northern and eastern reaches of the area.

In the Albuquerque metro, rain with some thunderstorms and sleet is possible. The East Mountains will be in that tricky area of weather we mentioned.

High temperatures are coming this weekend. That could make for some great skiing weather or great weather to get out and about.

See Meteorologist Kira Miner’s full forecast in the video above to see what to expect.

STORM WATCH: