Kira Miner: Some storms but mostly dry Friday

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some isolated storms will hang around parts of our area, especially in southern New Mexico, but it will be mostly dry Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s, then 90s in the south. For the most part, it will be warmer than average.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

