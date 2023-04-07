Kira Miner: Spotty showers, windy for eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meteorologist Kira Miner is calling for a windy day, with some spotty showers, across the eastern part of New Mexico.

Most of the showers shouldn’t put too much of a damper on your day. It’ll be in the Carlsbad, Hobbs and Roswell areas toward the evening.

In northeastern New Mexico, red flag warnings are in effect. Be careful with any sparks and what you do on a red-flag day.

Elsewhere, expect a nice day as our warming trend continues. See what your area will see in Kira’s full forecast, in the video above.