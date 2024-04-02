Kira Miner: Still cool but more sunny Tuesday

We'll still see cool conditions Tuesday but the precipitation will taper off and more sun will shine through. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will still be cool but there will be more sunshine as the precipitation we saw Monday will taper off.

The only precipitation Tuesday is rain in the bootheel and snow near Raton. Temperatures started below freezing in the northwestern part of the state.

Temperatures will warm up to the 50s and 60s. Ruidoso, Chama, Raton, Mora, Raton, Edgewood and places in the northern and east mountains will be in the 40s.

Conditions will be gusty across northeastern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

