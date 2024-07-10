Kira Miner: Storms possible on seasonable Wednesday

Storms will favor the central mountains and may make burn scar flooding likely. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and will rise to seasonable conditions with some storms possible Wednesday.

Storms will favor the central mountains and may cause burn scar flooding. There is drier weather on the horizon.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

