Kira Miner: Storms will increase across northern and eastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Storms will increase across New Mexico, especially in northern and eastern parts of the state, as Wednesday goes on.

Some spotty showers popped up Wednesday morning between Taos and Raton. Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s up there, in contrast to the 50s much of New Mexico saw. Roswell even woke up to 70° while Carlsbad and Hobbs saw 62° and 64°, respectively.

Temperatures will warm up to the 70s and 80s. However, a cold front will move in from the north, bringing some scattered showers and storms to northern and eastern New Mexico.

Thursday will bring cooler temperatures thanks to an upper-level low. You could see scattered showers and storms with a chance of some severe storms in eastern New Mexico.

