Kira Miner: Strong wind gusts pose fire danger Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meteorologist Kira Miner says strong wind gusts will pose a fire danger for New Mexico this Thursday.

Much of the state is covered by a red flag warning. Areas not covered by that warning will still see breezy conditions.

In contrast, some places in northwestern New Mexico may see a chance of snow.

Hang on to your hats and watch Kira’s full forecast in the video above to see what your area can expect.

