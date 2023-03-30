Kira Miner: Strong wind gusts pose fire danger Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meteorologist Kira Miner says strong wind gusts will pose a fire danger for New Mexico this Thursday.
Much of the state is covered by a red flag warning. Areas not covered by that warning will still see breezy conditions.
In contrast, some places in northwestern New Mexico may see a chance of snow.
Hang on to your hats and watch Kira’s full forecast in the video above to see what your area can expect.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- See reported closings and delays
- Check out the interactive radar
- Learn about latest road conditions
- Submit photos and videos