Kira Miner: Sunny and dry start to the week in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Warm, sunny and dry weather with light winds is on tap again Monday.

Northwest winds will become a tad breezy over northern New Mexico Tuesday. A weak weather system is then expected to move across the northeast portion of the state on Wednesday with a backdoor cold front, gusty winds, and slightly cooler temperatures for eastern NM.

Otherwise, the state is expected to see some beautiful fall weather.

