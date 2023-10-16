Kira Miner: Sunny and dry start to the week in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Warm, sunny and dry weather with light winds is on tap again Monday.
Northwest winds will become a tad breezy over northern New Mexico Tuesday. A weak weather system is then expected to move across the northeast portion of the state on Wednesday with a backdoor cold front, gusty winds, and slightly cooler temperatures for eastern NM.
Otherwise, the state is expected to see some beautiful fall weather.
Click on the video above for the full forecast.
