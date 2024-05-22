Kira Miner: Sunny and dry with average temperatures Wednesday

Sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures near average Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of us in New Mexico will see sunny skies with dry conditions and average temperatures Wednesday.

Breezy conditions will also be present in places across the state. That includes places like Carlsbad, Hobbs, Tucumcari, Taos and Angel Fire.

Temperatures will range in the 70s and 80s mostly with some 60° readings in higher-elevation areas.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

