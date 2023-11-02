Kira Miner: Sunny and warmer Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday will be sunny and warmer, with near-normal temperatures but breezy conditions in eastern New Mexico.

Those winds will have a westerly component to it which will warm us up to the 60s and 70s. The southern part of our area will be well into the 70s.

Even places in the mountains will be solidly in the 50s, such as Red River and Chama.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us the full forecast for New Mexico in the video above.

