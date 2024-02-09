Kira Miner: System to bring more widespread precipitation

Snow will taper off but there's still more to come. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another winter weather storm system will move into our area and bring more widespread precipitation this weekend.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm watch for places like Raton, Clayton, Tucumcari and Las Vegas. The watch runs from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, with 4-10 inches of snow possible and travel difficulties.

Temperatures will be a little below average Friday. Then, a cooldown and precipitation roll in for the weekend.

