Kira Miner: Temperatures and fog rise Wednesday
After the fog rises Wednesday, so will the temperatures as they'll be around 5-10° above average as we continue our beautiful fall weather. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After the fog rises Wednesday, so will the temperatures as they’ll be around 5-10° above average as we continue our beautiful fall weather.
The fog is mostly around southeastern New Mexico for the morning hours. Once that tapers off, temperatures will warm to the 60s and 70s.
It’s going to be beautiful statewide with temperatures above average, so get out and enjoy the changing leaves!
Meteorologist Kira Miner has her full forecast in the video above.
