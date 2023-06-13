Kira Miner: Temperatures begin gradual warm-up Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, most of us will see temperatures well into the 80s and 90s and some of us will get toward there with a gradual warm-up Tuesday.

Places in southeastern New Mexico, like Carlsbad and Roswell, will get well into the 90s. All across southern New Mexico, there will be temperatures in the 90s.

In northeastern New Mexico, storms are possible.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more in her full forecast in the video above.