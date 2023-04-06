Kira Miner: Temperatures building toward warmest weather of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures are warming up Thursday as a high-pressure ridge is building toward some of the warmest weather of the year next week.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the state, including 60s for the Albuquerque metro.

Conditions will be pretty straightforward – sunny – over the next few days. That will build the temperatures toward the mid-80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares details in her full forecast in the video above.