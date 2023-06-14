Kira Miner: Toasty temps, dry weather ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Toasty temperatures and dry weather lie ahead for New Mexico, especially in the southeast where temperatures could push 110° by next week.

Places like Roswell and Carlsbad are already going for 95-100° Wednesday. Elsewhere, temperatures will again be in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

There is minimal rain in the forecast. However, there is wind in the forecast which could elevate fire danger, especially Thursday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the full forecast in the video above.