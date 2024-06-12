Kira Miner: Triple-digit heat returns Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Expect more blazing sunshine with temperatures nearing the triple-digits again and minimal storm chances Wednesday for most of New Mexico.

Places in southern New Mexico are under a heat advisory as cities like Roswell, T or C, Las Cruces and Alamogordo will get blasted with heat starting Wednesday.

Farmington will get near that point which is why you’re also under a heat advisory if you live there. The Albuquerque metro will also see temperatures at or very near triple-digits.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: