Kira Miner: Triple-digit temps prompt heat advisory again Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Parts of New Mexico are under a heat advisory as triple-digit temperatures continue Wednesday, including in the Albuquerque metro.

We haven’t seen 100° right in Albuquerque yet. Although, Los Lunas did reach 101° for the Fourth of July.

The heat will continue, in contrast to the monsoon we all expected.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: