Kira Miner: Unseasonably cold Friday
We'll see an unseasonably cold Friday with high winds across the central mountains. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see an unseasonably cold Friday with high winds across the central mountains before a warm-up next week.
A high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Winds could gust up to 70 mph in some places.
A cold front will push Arctic air in for Saturday. Some places may be a bit milder and sunny, however.
That won’t be the case in the Tusas and Jemez Mountains, including Chama, as 1-3 inches of snow are possible, with higher snow totals across the highest peaks.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.
