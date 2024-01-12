Kira Miner: Unseasonably cold Friday

We'll see an unseasonably cold Friday with high winds across the central mountains. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see an unseasonably cold Friday with high winds across the central mountains before a warm-up next week.

A high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Winds could gust up to 70 mph in some places.

A cold front will push Arctic air in for Saturday. Some places may be a bit milder and sunny, however.

That won’t be the case in the Tusas and Jemez Mountains, including Chama, as 1-3 inches of snow are possible, with higher snow totals across the highest peaks.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

