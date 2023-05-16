Kira Miner: Unstable weather pattern continues Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An unstable weather pattern is continuing its reign as Tuesday brings the first of many chances this week.
Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Rain chances will be 40-60% for much of this week, including Tuesday.
In the video above, Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more of what we can expect in her full forecast.
