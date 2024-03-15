Kira Miner: Very windy Friday in New Mexico

Beware the Ides of March and the return of some winter weather Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect Friday across New Mexico, from the Four Corners to near the Sacramento Mountains.

The wind advisory covers the Four Corners area, including Farmington. It also includes Socorro and the surrounding area. It is in effect until midnight for 25-35 mph winds gusting to 55 mph.

The Albuquerque metro and Santa Fe will get the brunt of the winds. A high wind warning goes until midnight for 30-40 mph winds gusting to 65 mph. Grants is also in the warning.

Wind won’t be the only thing we’ll see. Blizzard conditions are possible in the East Mountains. Snow is possible out west in places like Grants.

