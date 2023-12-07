Kira Miner: Warm and calm Thursday before cool and windy Friday
It's our last day of above-average and calm conditions before temperatures cool down and winds pick up. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a very nice, warm and calm Thursday before the week wraps up with a cooler and windier Friday.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s throughout much of the state. Some places may get into the 70s, even.
Then, a low-pressure system will settle in just north of us and cool us off.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos