Kira Miner: Warm and calm Thursday before cool and windy Friday

It's our last day of above-average and calm conditions before temperatures cool down and winds pick up. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a very nice, warm and calm Thursday before the week wraps up with a cooler and windier Friday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s throughout much of the state. Some places may get into the 70s, even.

Then, a low-pressure system will settle in just north of us and cool us off.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: