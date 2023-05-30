Kira Miner: Warm and dry but storms in northeastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be another warm, dry day for much of New Mexico but northeastern New Mexico will see a chance of storms Tuesday.

The storm chance won’t be as high as it was last week. The storm risk won’t be as widespread. It’ll mostly be concentrated in the area on the borders with Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Elsewhere, temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. Places like Roswell will see temperatures in the high 90s, nearing 100°

