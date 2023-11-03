Kira Miner: Warm breezy Friday ahead for New Mexico

Another nice, pleasant Friday lies ahead for New Mexico and our area. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warm, breezy Friday lies ahead for New Mexico and the surrounding area as the season of fall continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Temperatures will be in the 70s. Some places may get above or below that, depending on if you’re in low or high elevation.

We’re going to continue this through the weekend and will only cool off as we get into the thick of next week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains in her full forecast in the video above.

