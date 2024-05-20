Kira Miner: Warm, dry and breezy Monday

We'll see a dry and very warm Monday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re seeing no issues with weather to start Monday in New Mexico but we will see breezy conditions and warm temperatures as the day goes on.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the western portion of New Mexico.

Out west and in the northern mountains, we’ll see temperatures in the high-70s. Elsewhere, like the east mountains and the Albuquerque metro will get into the 80s with southern New Mexico in the 90s. Places like Roswell and Carlsbad will see triple digits.

Temperatures mellow out a little bit as the week goes on. We’re looking at plentiful sunshine as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

