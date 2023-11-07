Kira Miner: Warm, dry and windy Tuesday ahead

We've got one more day of record fall warmth before temperatures cool down. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warm, dry and windy Tuesday lies ahead for New Mexico and much of our area before we cool down to more seasonable temperatures.

That will happen thanks to a backdoor cold front. Temperatures will cool down to average temperatures Wednesday. Then, it’ll get below average before rebounding for the weekend.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: