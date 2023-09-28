Kira Miner: Warm, dry Thursday ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The dry air is going to stick around our area which means a warm day lies ahead – and some places could even see some record heat Thursday.

Highs will push into the 90s in southern New Mexico while elsewhere will be in the 80s. The Albuquerque metro can expect highs in the mid-80s.

Places like Los Alamos, Taos, Red River and Chama could see highs in the 70s. Southern Colorado, like in Cortez and Durango, will see similar readings.

There is a chance of a storm or two in eastern New Mexico but it is low.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the full details in her full forecast in the video above.

