ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warm, dry Tuesday lies ahead for New Mexico before cooler conditions and some possible rain return in some places Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with some 70° degree readings, especially in northwestern New Mexico. Red flag warnings will be in effect throughout northern and central New Mexico amid the dry conditions.

