Kira Miner: Warm, possibly stormy, in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’ll be warm and possibly stormy in New Mexico as the eastern part of the state faces a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday.
Places like Carlsbad, Tucumcari, Hobbs, Roswell and surrounding areas will see this storm risk. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Otherwise, it should be a warm day for much of New Mexico with around average temperatures and sunny skies.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us her full forecast in the video above.