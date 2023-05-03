Kira Miner: Warm, possibly stormy, in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’ll be warm and possibly stormy in New Mexico as the eastern part of the state faces a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday.

Places like Carlsbad, Tucumcari, Hobbs, Roswell and surrounding areas will see this storm risk. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Otherwise, it should be a warm day for much of New Mexico with around average temperatures and sunny skies.

