Kira Miner: Warm start to a hot Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is off to a warm start for what will likely be a hot Thursday across the state with heat advisories posted for it.

Temperatures are already in the 60s and 70s, even high-70s in some places. Other places are in the 40s and 50s, like Grants and Durango.

Some storms are possible and, as always, be careful while burning when it’s hot and dry. Make sure you’re hydrated and staying cool.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more details on what to expect in her full forecast in the video above.

