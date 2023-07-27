Kira Miner: Warm start to Thursday but cooldown coming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is off to a warm start in our area but a cooldown could be coming as monsoon tries to break through.

Triple-digit temperatures are likely again but they’ll drop below 100° this weekend.

Rain is likely in the northern mountains. Then, scattered showers and storms will be more likely in other places toward the weekend.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: