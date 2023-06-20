Kira Miner: Warm start to Tuesday in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is off to a warm start in New Mexico as many places are already well into the 60s and 70s – some are even in the 80s.
Places like Roswell and Carlsbad saw 80-85° this morning. Their high temperatures will top out at 105-110°.
It will be very warm and very gusty so the fire danger will be high again.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.
