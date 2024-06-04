Kira Miner: Warm Tuesday morning previews week ahead

Most of us in New Mexico began Tuesday with some warm temperatures. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many places in New Mexico were off to a warm start to Tuesday which will preview what the rest of the week will look like.

Temperatures reached the 70s in Socorro, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs right away. Carlsbad was almost in the 80s at around 79° just before 7 a.m.

Throughout the state, temperatures were mostly in the 60s and up 5-10° from 24 hours before.

As Tuesday goes on, temperatures will reach triple-digits in places like Roswell, Carlsbad, Hobbs and Portales. Alamogordo, Clovis, Deming, Socorro, you will get close but not quite. T or C, maybe today is a good day to take a dip in Elephant Butte Lake as you’re going for around 97°

Northwest New Mexico and the northern and east mountains will get into the 80s while the Albuquerque metro will see readings in the 90s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

