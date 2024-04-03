Kira Miner: Warmer and drier Wednesday

A warming and drying trend will prevail Wednesday across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ridge of high pressure will make for a warmer and drier Wednesday across New Mexico as it starts to feel more like spring.

We’ll see light winds and bright sunshine. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s around the state.

Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.

